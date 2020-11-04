1/1
Hector J. Ruvalcaba
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Hector J. Ruvalcaba
December 11, 1927 - November 1, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Hector J. Ruvalcaba, 92, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Rosary is 10:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass, both at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Estella. Survived by his nieces, Kathy McIntyre and Cynthia Mitchel; great-nieces, Sara McIntyre and Haley Jones; and brother, Bill Ruvalcaba. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:
www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Rosary
10:00 AM
Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church.
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 3, 2020
A very special man. A very dedicated K of C member. Always kind. He will be missed.
BILL & Helen Wales
Helen wales
Friend
