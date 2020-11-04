Hector J. Ruvalcaba
December 11, 1927 - November 1, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Hector J. Ruvalcaba, 92, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Rosary is 10:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass, both at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Estella. Survived by his nieces, Kathy McIntyre and Cynthia Mitchel; great-nieces, Sara McIntyre and Haley Jones; and brother, Bill Ruvalcaba. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com