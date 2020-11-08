Hector O. Fernandez M.D.
September 4, 1941 - November 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - On the morning of November 4, 2020, Hector Oracion Fernandez M.D. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in prayer and love. Hector was born in Tanjay, Philippines to Antonio and Bruna Fernandez in 1941. He attended Medical School at Southwestern University in the Philippines and completed his residency in General Surgery at the University of Kansas College of Medicine at St. Francis in Wichita, KS under his mentor Dr. George Farha. He practiced General Surgery at the Via Christi Hospitals and had a General Practice at the Holy Family Clinic. He later went to work for Hunter Health Clinic helping the underprivileged until he retired in 2017. In June 1969, he married the love of his life, Josefa Gonzalez, and together they raised five children: Joaquin, Hector Jr., Joseph, Javier, and Justin. Hector was a loyal son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. More than anything, he adored spending time with his wife. They had a beautiful enduring love. He also very much enjoyed being part of the lives of each of his sons and their families as well as golfing, reading, watching all sports, shopping, art and traveling to Spain and the Philippines. Hector is preceded in death by Antonio and Bruna Fernandez (parents), Barini Fernandez (nephew). Hector is survived by Josefa Fernandez (wife of 51 years), sons and spouses; Joaquin and Dawn, Hector Jr., Joseph and Sarah, Javier and Abigail, Justin and Amy, grandchildren; Madison, Riley, Eric, Gabriella, Annabelle, Hugo, Asimo, and Leo, brother, Isidoro, and nephews; Anton, and Corleone. Hector will be remembered as a devoted family man who lived his life to the fullest. He was a dedicated Physician, storyteller, jokester, great listener, and a humble and selfless man who was a champion for the poor. A memorial service will be held at Catholic Church of the Magdalen on Thursday, November 12. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m., and the funeral mass will follow immediately after. Services will be livestreamed online on Magdalen's channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCityXHiKZA8qCK4n8aRk25g
. Memorials have been established with The Hunter Health Clinic, 2318 E Central, Wichita, KS 67214, https://hunterhealth.org/donate
, and The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214,https://give.catholicdioceseofwichita.org.