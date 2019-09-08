SEDGWICK-Stovall, Heidi Elizabeth 34, of rural Sedgwick died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas after suffering a massive stroke. Heidi was a happy young lady who loved her Disney movies and "Back To The Future" movies. Though she didn't speak much, she could say Pizza (her favorite food) and Coca Cola (her favorite beverage). She loved ducks. Heidi brought a great deal of joy to her family and her extended family of friends for the past 35 years. Heidi was born on September 6, 1984 in Hutchinson, Ks., the daughter of the late Randy Stovall and Kathy and Matt Inlow of the home in rural Sedgwick. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Stovall of Sedgwick; her brother, Steffan Baginski and his wife, Amy Arnold of Gallup, N.M.; her brothers, Roger and Hayden Inlow of the home; and sisters, Shea and Kylie Inlow also so of the home. Her wonderful aunt, Patty Caswell and husband, Robert of Hutchinson, also survives, along with her niece, Delaney Arnold; her niece, Madison Paradise; and her nephew, Weston Stovall; along with numerous other uncles, aunts, and cousins. Our hearts are heavy but Heidi is free of the special needs that restricted her on earth and she flies high with the Angels now. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick. There will be no visitation or viewing. Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019