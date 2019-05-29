Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Helen (Nellie June) Barrett. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Barrett, Sister Helen (Nellie June) the youngest of five children in the family of Thomas Martin and Nellie Agnes Hallacy Barrett, was born September 22, 1932 in Weir, Kansas. She entered eternal life May 27, 2019 in Marian Hall at the Wichita Center of the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas. As a child she attended the local public schools, graduating from high school in Weir, Kansas. While attending high school she served as a small town telephone operator. After high school, she took a position with the Kansas Ordnance Plant in Parsons, KS before entering the Congregation of St. Joseph in September of 1953. She received the habit on March 19, 1954, first profession July 26, 1956 and final profession July 26, 1959. From St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City she received her B.S. degree followed by an M.S. in Business Administration from Kansas State College in Pittsburg, KS. Except for a limited amount of teaching high school and college classes, the ministries in which she was involved were positions related to her professional background in office work and administration in college and hospitals. These included serving as General Secretary of the Congregation from 1969-1980, General Superior 1980-1984, and Congregational Treasurer 1998-2000 in Wichita. From 2001-2006 she ministered in Holy Family Parish, Lawton, OK before retiring to Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Tom, Tim and Bob Barrett. In addition to members of her religious community she is survived by her sister, Marie Lorenzato, nephews, James, Mark, Steve Lorenzato, nieces Roz Lorenzato, Karen Lorenzato, Kathy Caldwell, and Thea Barrett Leishman. Homecoming will be Thursday, May 30 at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. with interment in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministry or Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, Mt. St. Mary's Convent 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 6218.



