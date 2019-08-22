Helen Bergkamp

Bergkamp, Helen 92, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Vigil Service will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019, both at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, 4910 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67220. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Cornelius and Lena Gerber; brothers, Bishop Eugene Gerber and Jerome Gerber. Survived by her sons, Stan Bergkamp, Scott (Kathleen) Bergkamp; daughters, Linda (Dr. Joe) Davison of Wichita, KS, Kim (Randy) Jones of El Dorado, KS, Jacque (Bill) Nelson of Garden Plain, KS; 15 grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen (Wilfred) Panek of Garden Plain, KS, Leola (Paul) Hageman of Pratt, KS, Joan Gerber of Wichita; brother, Larry Gerber of Wichita. Memorials have been established with: Priest Retirement and Education Fund, c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway St., Wichita, KS 67202; Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019
