DANVILLE-Blubaugh, Helen 91, passed away March 1, 2019. Survived by children: Mike Blubaugh, Michelle King, Chris Blubaugh, Joe Blubaugh, and Pat Blubaugh. Friends may view and register 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Recitation of the Rosary 7:00 p.m. Friday and Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Danville, of the St. Joan of Arc Parish Community. Memorials: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019