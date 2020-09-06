1/1
Helen Bonar
1933 - 2020
January 23, 1933 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, KS - Helen (Zugmier, Travis) Bonar, age 87, went home to heaven on September 2, 2020, after her battle with lung cancer. Helen was born on a family farm on January 23, 1933 just outside Thayer, Kansas.
Helen is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Bonar of 15 years; her son, Rickie Travis; daughters, Debbie Travis (Sarah), Cathy Lauer, and Tracey Ledom (Chris); sister, Mildred Steeves; brother, George Zugmier (Nancy). Her passion of her life was her seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alta Zugmier; sister, June Day and her daughter Cynthia Bearden. Helen was a member of Emerald City Chorus and Wichita Chorus Sweet Adelines for 29 ½ years where she shared her love of singing. She was retired owner and operator of J & S Suzuki motorcycles for 28 years.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Southwest Presbyterian Church, 1511 W. 27th S., Wichita, Kansas. A graveside celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. for anyone wanting to attend in an open-air service at Old Mission/Wichita Park Cemetery, enter from Hillside, second entrance north of 21st St.
In lieu of plants and flowers memorial contributions may be sent to: Emerald City Chorus 2250 N. Grant Rd, Andover, KS 67002 and/or her mother's teachers scholarships fund at Pittsburgh State University – Alta Fleming Zugmier Teacher Education Scholarship, 401 East Ford Ave., Pittsburg, KS 66762.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Southwest Presbyterian Church
