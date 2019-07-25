Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Elisabeth Spatz. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Spatz, Helen Elisabeth Age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Helen was a strong willed and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, and most of all spending time with her family. She worked for Safeway Meat Packing for 10 years before retirement. She married Ronald A. Spatz on April 4, 1960, and spent 47 years together before his passing. She was preceded in passing by her husband; son, Robert A. Spatz; one brother and one sister. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jacob (Saira) Spatz, Tegan Spatz, Jeremy (Ameila) Johnson, Courtney Blood, Adam Paine, Tori Paine; numerous great-grandchildren; step-son, Ronald A. Spatz; step-daughter, Sharon Spatz Paine; and one sister. Her visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, and her Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.



