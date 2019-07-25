Helen Elisabeth Spatz

Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Notice
Spatz, Helen Elisabeth Age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Helen was a strong willed and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, and most of all spending time with her family. She worked for Safeway Meat Packing for 10 years before retirement. She married Ronald A. Spatz on April 4, 1960, and spent 47 years together before his passing. She was preceded in passing by her husband; son, Robert A. Spatz; one brother and one sister. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jacob (Saira) Spatz, Tegan Spatz, Jeremy (Ameila) Johnson, Courtney Blood, Adam Paine, Tori Paine; numerous great-grandchildren; step-son, Ronald A. Spatz; step-daughter, Sharon Spatz Paine; and one sister. Her visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, and her Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
