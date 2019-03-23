Helen Elizabeth (Atteberry) Maples

Maples, Helen Elizabeth (Atteberry) 84, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25 at Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center, Ks. Helen was preceded in death by her parents John and Llewellen Atteberry, husband Kenneth E Maples, daughter Sharon K Wasemiller, great-grandchild Christian Petersen. Survivors include sons John (Jeanie), Lee and sister Wanda E Dehart (Burt); 9 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. www.bakerfhvc.com
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019
