Tony & I were so sorry to read this message in the paper.

We knew both of your parents through the Air Force.Helen & I were Red Cross volunteers at McConnell A.F.B. She was such a delight to be around! She was always through & helpful.

I am sure the angels are enjoying her warm smile..and may they reach out to all of you & hold you close.

Jill & Tony Pimentel.

Jill Pimentel

Friend