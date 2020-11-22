Helen Fanning
August 31, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Helen Fanning, 87, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Rosary will be at 5:00 pm, Sunday, November 22, 2020, and the funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, November 23, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Survived by her children Elaine (Tom) Adornetto of Derwood, MD; Diane (Scott) Ball of Wichita, KS; David (Debbie) Fanning of Wichita, KS and grandchildren (Jeffrey Jagoda, Douglas Jagoda; Kelsey Ball, Ryan Ball, and Kaley Ball; Elizabeth Fanning). Helen was a devoted Air Force Officer's wife and mother, a devout Catholic, and dedicated Red Cross volunteer (McConnell AFB pharmacy) for over 30 years. She always had a beautiful smile and infectious optimism. Memorials have been established with St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N Stratford Ln, Wichita, KS 67206, and Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
