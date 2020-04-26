Finley, Helen age 77, retired inspector for Cessna Aircraft passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Private services will be held. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna May and Floyd Orfield; sister, Elaine Finley; brother, Darwin Orfield; granddaughter, Zerena; and great-granddaughter, Kallie. Survivors include 12 siblings; her children, Richard Finley (LaVeda), daughter, Glenda Atwell (Tim), Boyd Finley (Amy); grandchildren, David, Christopher (Shanna), Michelle, Zach, Zavry (Kelsey), Zara; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Logan and Madison.. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020