Riner, Helen J. 83, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 19, 1936 to Watt and Orpha (Zook) Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Ray; and brother, Don Oliver. Helen is survived by her children, Debra (Tom) Fowler, Rick (Carol) Riner, Sonya (Quentin) Moeder; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and niece, Joy Taylor. Viewing: 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 20 with family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, 67219. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020