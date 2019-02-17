Throckmorton, Helen J. age 95, went to eternal rest Friday 8 February in Wichita, Kansas, where she was born 7 September 1923; the daughter of Rev. J, Russell and Helen Lawrence Throckmorton. She graduated from Wichita High School North and Friends University, and later received her Masters and Doctorate degrees from University of Colorado. Helen was head of the Wichita State University English department for many years and retired in 1992 as Professor Emeritus. She co-authored several books and was published in major journals with an Honorable Mention in the Atlantic Monthly for her poem Coming of Age. Among her many Honors are entries into Who's Who in American Women 1968 and, Who's Who in Kansas 1975. Helen pursued her passion after retirement with teaching poetry and creative writing at Life Ventures in Wichita for ten years. Throughout her life she enjoyed camping and Colorado trout fishing and from 1972 on opened her 1883 renovated miner's cabin in Ouray to family and friends for all to share her love of the Rocky Mountains. None will ever forget her caring nature, her wisdom, her intellect and zest for life. While a prolific poetry writer, let's not either forget, her mean game of Scrabble. She is survived by her brother, Robert W Throckmorton (Karen); nephews, Gregory, Douglas (Sheri) and Bradley and their children, Ryan, Caroline, Grayson, Victoria and Evan. A memorial service will be held in Wichita in the spring at a date to be determined.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019