Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Throckmorton. View Sign

Throckmorton, Helen J. age 95, went to eternal rest Friday 8 February in Wichita, Kansas, where she was born 7 September 1923; the daughter of Rev. J, Russell and Helen Lawrence Throckmorton. She graduated from Wichita High School North and Friends University, and later received her Masters and Doctorate degrees from University of Colorado. Helen was head of the Wichita State University English department for many years and retired in 1992 as Professor Emeritus. She co-authored several books and was published in major journals with an Honorable Mention in the Atlantic Monthly for her poem Coming of Age. Among her many Honors are entries into Who's Who in American Women 1968 and, Who's Who in Kansas 1975. Helen pursued her passion after retirement with teaching poetry and creative writing at Life Ventures in Wichita for ten years. Throughout her life she enjoyed camping and Colorado trout fishing and from 1972 on opened her 1883 renovated miner's cabin in Ouray to family and friends for all to share her love of the Rocky Mountains. None will ever forget her caring nature, her wisdom, her intellect and zest for life. While a prolific poetry writer, let's not either forget, her mean game of Scrabble. She is survived by her brother, Robert W Throckmorton (Karen); nephews, Gregory, Douglas (Sheri) and Bradley and their children, Ryan, Caroline, Grayson, Victoria and Evan. A memorial service will be held in Wichita in the spring at a date to be determined.



Throckmorton, Helen J. age 95, went to eternal rest Friday 8 February in Wichita, Kansas, where she was born 7 September 1923; the daughter of Rev. J, Russell and Helen Lawrence Throckmorton. She graduated from Wichita High School North and Friends University, and later received her Masters and Doctorate degrees from University of Colorado. Helen was head of the Wichita State University English department for many years and retired in 1992 as Professor Emeritus. She co-authored several books and was published in major journals with an Honorable Mention in the Atlantic Monthly for her poem Coming of Age. Among her many Honors are entries into Who's Who in American Women 1968 and, Who's Who in Kansas 1975. Helen pursued her passion after retirement with teaching poetry and creative writing at Life Ventures in Wichita for ten years. Throughout her life she enjoyed camping and Colorado trout fishing and from 1972 on opened her 1883 renovated miner's cabin in Ouray to family and friends for all to share her love of the Rocky Mountains. None will ever forget her caring nature, her wisdom, her intellect and zest for life. While a prolific poetry writer, let's not either forget, her mean game of Scrabble. She is survived by her brother, Robert W Throckmorton (Karen); nephews, Gregory, Douglas (Sheri) and Bradley and their children, Ryan, Caroline, Grayson, Victoria and Evan. A memorial service will be held in Wichita in the spring at a date to be determined. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lakeview Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close