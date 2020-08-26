Pemberton, Helen Joy Age 89, passed away August 22, 2020. Born December 3, 1930 to Oscar and Cora Coons in Amberg, WI. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She loved her family and family trips. She was able to travel over the years which she loved. Helen was an administrative assistant at Foley Caterpillar for approximately 25 years. Prior to that she was an administrative assistant at various schools in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and a church secretary in Hackettstown, NJ. The family had lived in many different states. She was a strong woman dealing with all the moving and being by herself as her husband traveled. Helen was an active member of her church, West Heights United Methodist. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. Pemberton; and brothers, Frank and Donald Coons. Helen is survived by her sons, Donnie and Roger Pemberton; daughter, Susan Pemberton-Moss; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's memory can be made to, West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink Ave, Wichita, KS 67212. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Premier Living for their loving care for Helen. Graveside service will be held 10AM, Friday, August 28th, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.