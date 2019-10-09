Helen Katherine McGuire

McGuire, Helen Katherine 95, passed away October 5, 2019. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Broadway Mortuary. Rosary will be 10 am, Friday, October 11, 2019 with Mass to follow at 10:30 am, both at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kingman, KS. She was preceded in death by husband, Mick; son, Pat; 1 brother; and 2 sisters. Survivors include children, Terese Shumaker Johnson, Kelly (Marla Moore) McGuire, and Sally (Kelly) Rotolo; sisters, Marilyn Downing and Martha Ferguson; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials to: St. Patrick's Catholic Church. View extended obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary in Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
