Blevins, Helen Latisha age 96 of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Garrison, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Chaucer Assisted Living. She was born August 21, 1923 the daughter of James L. and Dora (Ellingsworth) Jones. Helen began her teaching career in 1942 at a very young age and taught several grades in a one room rural school house. She acquired her Bachelors of Education, taught at Colvin Elementary and retired from teaching after 40 dedicated years. Helen was a caring mother and a faithful member of Celebration Baptist Church of Wichita. She will be sadly missed, but her memory will live on forever in the hearts of her caring family and friends. Helen is survived by two sons Joel Blevins and wife Sue and J.V. Blevins and wife Ruby; three grandchildren Kim Kearney and husband Gary, Tyson Blevins and Raymond Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathleen Marie Jones and granddaughter Kawanda Thornton. Graveside funeral services will be 2:00P.M. Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Garrison Cemetery with Pastor Bally Johnson officiating. Arrangements and services under the direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. On line condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 25, 2019