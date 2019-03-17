Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lorraine Redman. View Sign

Redman, Helen Lorraine 102, Wichita, former teacher and homemaker died Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her daughters at her side. Helen was born January 5, 1917 in Savonburg, Kansas, the daughter of Harry and Gracie Ingels. She had a loving family and a wide circle of friends. Her family was the focus of her life as PTA President, involvement in Women's Circle at the Methodist Church and supporting her daughters in their many activities. She and her husband of 56 years, Bob, enjoyed golf, bridge, dancing and in retirement, they spent the winter months in Mission, Texas until his death in 2003. Helen was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Ingels, Kenneth Ingels, and John Ingels; and sister, Mary Alice Smith. Survivors include Dianna Redman of Los Angeles, CA, Jean Blackburn (Kerry) and granddaughter Megan Blackburn of Austin, TX. Memorial service will be 10:30 am, March 22, 2019 at West Heights Methodist Church, 745 N Westlink, Wichita, KS. Those wishing to honor her memory may donate to Leanna Christian Church, c/o Dave Fewins, 1836 Alabama Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online:

Redman, Helen Lorraine 102, Wichita, former teacher and homemaker died Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her daughters at her side. Helen was born January 5, 1917 in Savonburg, Kansas, the daughter of Harry and Gracie Ingels. She had a loving family and a wide circle of friends. Her family was the focus of her life as PTA President, involvement in Women's Circle at the Methodist Church and supporting her daughters in their many activities. She and her husband of 56 years, Bob, enjoyed golf, bridge, dancing and in retirement, they spent the winter months in Mission, Texas until his death in 2003. Helen was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Ingels, Kenneth Ingels, and John Ingels; and sister, Mary Alice Smith. Survivors include Dianna Redman of Los Angeles, CA, Jean Blackburn (Kerry) and granddaughter Megan Blackburn of Austin, TX. Memorial service will be 10:30 am, March 22, 2019 at West Heights Methodist Church, 745 N Westlink, Wichita, KS. Those wishing to honor her memory may donate to Leanna Christian Church, c/o Dave Fewins, 1836 Alabama Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online: www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

10515 W. Maple

Wichita , KS 67209

(316) 773-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close