Redman, Helen Lorraine 102, Wichita, former teacher and homemaker died Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her daughters at her side. Helen was born January 5, 1917 in Savonburg, Kansas, the daughter of Harry and Gracie Ingels. She had a loving family and a wide circle of friends. Her family was the focus of her life as PTA President, involvement in Women's Circle at the Methodist Church and supporting her daughters in their many activities. She and her husband of 56 years, Bob, enjoyed golf, bridge, dancing and in retirement, they spent the winter months in Mission, Texas until his death in 2003. Helen was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Ingels, Kenneth Ingels, and John Ingels; and sister, Mary Alice Smith. Survivors include Dianna Redman of Los Angeles, CA, Jean Blackburn (Kerry) and granddaughter Megan Blackburn of Austin, TX. Memorial service will be 10:30 am, March 22, 2019 at West Heights Methodist Church, 745 N Westlink, Wichita, KS. Those wishing to honor her memory may donate to Leanna Christian Church, c/o Dave Fewins, 1836 Alabama Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019