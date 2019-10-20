Alley, Helen Louise Age 95, retired Insurance Agency Office Manager, died October 17, 2019, born July 11, 1924 in Indianapolis, IN, to Joseph T. and Harriett McShane. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Alley Jr. who passed May 2004 and daughter, Billie Alley Smith who passed June 1987. She is survived by son, Michael (Barbara) Alley of Wichita, KS; 2 grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Thornton, and Jaimie (Fiancé Bobby) Thornton; and 1 great-grandchild, Owen Thornton. Celebration of Life Service: 10 a.m., Sat., Oct. 26 at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Billie Alley Smith Music Scholarship Fund, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019