Culton, Helen Louise February 21, 1929~August 15, 2019 Homegoing Celebration: 10 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Coulton is survived by her daughters, Philomene Peete, Tonette Crowley and Margaret Culton; sons, Thomas Culton II, Michael Culton, George Culton and Rickey Culton;daughter-in-law, Phyllis Peete;sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Bolden, Gladys Polite; and brother-in-law, Cleo Polite; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019