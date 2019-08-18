Helen Louise Culton

Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Culton, Helen Louise February 21, 1929~August 15, 2019 Homegoing Celebration: 10 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Coulton is survived by her daughters, Philomene Peete, Tonette Crowley and Margaret Culton; sons, Thomas Culton II, Michael Culton, George Culton and Rickey Culton;daughter-in-law, Phyllis Peete;sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Bolden, Gladys Polite; and brother-in-law, Cleo Polite; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
