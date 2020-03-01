Damm, Helen Louise 71, Accountant, died Thursday, February 27, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Helen was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Serra Club Metro, a volunteer at The Lord's Diner, enjoyed Bunco, Bridge, and having coffee with friends. Preceded in death by her father, Albert McNeil; brother, Michael McNeil; sister, Patricia Carter. Survived by her husband, Larry Damm; sons, Paul (Kristal) Damm, Kevin (Suzy) Damm, David (C.J.) Damm; mother, Bette McNeil; brother, Tom McNeil; sister, Mary Kay Bean; grandchildren, Brontë Damm, Isaac Damm, Audrey Damm, Vince Damm, Rocco Damm, Natalie Damm, Dominik Lehmann, Raef Lehmann. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, Fine Arts Department, 8101 West Central, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020