McElrath, Helen Louise 70, retired Caregiver, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Funeral Service 10:30am, Friday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Lorene Burton; brothers, Bobby and Butch DeShazer and sister, Wanda Schlegel. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Donald; sons, Tony and Tracy Rouse; daughters, Lisa McElrath, Teresa Mills and Tonya (Craig) Bruner; brother, Steve Burton; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020