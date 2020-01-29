Helen Louise McElrath

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Louise McElrath.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

McElrath, Helen Louise 70, retired Caregiver, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Funeral Service 10:30am, Friday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Lorene Burton; brothers, Bobby and Butch DeShazer and sister, Wanda Schlegel. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Donald; sons, Tony and Tracy Rouse; daughters, Lisa McElrath, Teresa Mills and Tonya (Craig) Bruner; brother, Steve Burton; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon