Johnson, Helen M. 84, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Visitation: Monday, December 30, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, Derby. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Johnson. Helen is survived by her children: David Johnson (Cathy) and Cari Johnson, both of Mulvane. A memorial has been established with the Mulvane Library, 408 N 2nd Ave, Mulvane, KS 67110. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019