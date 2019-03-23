DERBY-Kandt, Helen Marie Age 95, retired Coleman Company employee, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Tuesday, March 26, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Funeral service 10 am Wednesday, March 27, Rose Hill Christian Church. Graveside service 2 pm Wednesday, Upchurch Cemetery, Norwich. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Myrtle Pomeroy and her brother, Bob Pomeroy. Survivors: son, Charles Reed (Jana); brother, Jack Pomeroy; sister, Dorothy Kellenbarger; grandchildren, Devan, Daleigh and Dawson Reed. A memorial has been established with Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N Rose Hill Road, Rose Hill, KS 67133. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019