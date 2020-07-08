Cushing, Helen Miller passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on July 5th, 2020. Helen was born on March 15, 1928 on her parents', William and Leatha Miller's, farm outside of Enterprise, KS. She married John R. Cushing and together they raised 5 children: Stacia (Cushing), Marcia (Williamson), Julie (Lawrie), Lisa (Cushing) and Michael (Cushing). Helen then married Edwin Stevens and gained two more beautiful stepchildren, David (Stevens) and Mary (Stevens). Helen had several places of employment during her lifetime; The IRS, Mycro-Tek Inc., and Brite. But what she loved most was providing a loving home full of family, friends, laughter and music. Helen is survived by her children and their spouse/partners; 4 grandchildren, Luke (Luttrell), Jason (Williamson), Jeremiah (Williamson) and Blake (Luttrell) and their spouses; 11 beautiful great-grandchildren; friend and companion, Dennis Gunzelman; sister Joan McLean; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bill and Bruce Miller; sisters, Lorene Smith and Seatha Miller; the father of her children, John; and her husband, Ed. Helen will be laid to rest on her family plot with a graveside service in the Mount Hope cemetery outside of Enterprise, KS. A celebration of life to honor and celebrate Helen in pure Helen party style which will include much food, drinks, sharing of memories, and of course great music and dancing will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions. If you would like to honor her memory, she asked for donations to be given to the Wichita Children's Home, a place close to her heart as she knew the sacrifice of losing her mom at an early age.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store