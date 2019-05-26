Helen R. Spangler

Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Notice
Spangler, Helen R. 93, retired secretary and translator passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; two sisters; and granddaughter, Angela Smith Nelson. Survived by her children, Lorraine (Gerald) Kiecker, Jim (Sheryl) Spangler, Darryl (Kay) Spangler; ten grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. Visitation 12-1 p.m. on Wed. May 29 with Funeral Service following at 1 p.m., both at Hillside Funeral Home West, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers memorial to Rivercross Hospice, 251 S. Whittier St., Wichita, KS 67207.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
