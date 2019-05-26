Spangler, Helen R. 93, retired secretary and translator passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; two sisters; and granddaughter, Angela Smith Nelson. Survived by her children, Lorraine (Gerald) Kiecker, Jim (Sheryl) Spangler, Darryl (Kay) Spangler; ten grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. Visitation 12-1 p.m. on Wed. May 29 with Funeral Service following at 1 p.m., both at Hillside Funeral Home West, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers memorial to Rivercross Hospice, 251 S. Whittier St., Wichita, KS 67207.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019