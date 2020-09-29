Helen RayburnApril 28, 1949 - September 24, 2020Yankton, South Dakota - Helen Elveria "Vera" Rayburn, 71 retired Lt Col of SD AIr National Guard and RN, went home with Jesus on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker, SD.Grateful for sharing her life are her husband Richard (Dick) of Yankton; her three daughters Queena (Jon) Getskow of Parker, Heather Rayburn of Yankton, and Rachel Rayburn of Yankton; granddaughters Sierra and Gretchen Getskow of Parker; a brother Melvin (Pennie) Paisley; sisters Karen (Lewis) Stiner and Janice (Gordon) Grimm. She is preceded in death by her parents.