SEDGWICK-Thornton, Helen Opal 100, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Diversicare of Sedgwick in Sedgwick, KS. Helen was born February 26, 1919 on a homestead in between Burrton, KS and Mt. Hope, KS, the daughter of David and Georgia (Nickle) Zehr. In 1938 she married Robert Thornton. They were together until his death in 1977. Helen graduated from Mt. Hope High School and worked in sales at Woolworths Department Store, Hutchinson and later at Bucks Department Store in Wichita. After Bucks closed, Helen continued working downtown for thirty-plus years and was a fixture at Innes then Macys and Dillards as the businesses changed hands. Helen was a kind and humble and though she never said it, she was the world's best pie maker in her family's opinion. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and four brothers and two sisters; and 2 grandchildren. Helen is survived by her sons, Robert (Pru) Thornton Jr. of Elephant Butte, NM and Jack Thornton of Wichita, KS. The family would like to say Thank You to the staff and Diversicare of Sedgwick and Kindred Hospice of Wichita for all their wonderful care and compassion in her last years. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen. Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice of Wichita and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30 th Ave. Hutchinson, KS 67502.

