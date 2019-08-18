Fager, Henry C. Jr. 94, Retired Vice President of Southwest Federal Savings/Loan passed away August 14, 2019. Henry became a 2nd Lieutenant while serving in the Army during WWII. Following his military services he attended and graduated from Kansas State University. He is survived by his daughter, Jill (Larry) Dixon; grandson, Corey (Nicole) Dixon; great grandson, Shawn Dixon. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Henry Carl, Sr. & Ella Mae (Kirkendall) Fager; sister, Dorotha Benson. Visitation with family from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 19th with services at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 North Broadway. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E 37th St N, Wichita, KS 67226. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019