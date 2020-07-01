BATTLEFIELD, MO-Jackson, Henry Darrell "Al" passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home in Battlefield, Missouri, at the age of 84, after a brief battle with cancer. Al, the son of Wilburn and Irma (Dettke) Jackson, was born in Santa Monica, California, on May 24, 1936. He was a 1954 graduate of Junction City High School in Junction City, Kansas. He married Virginia (Meyer) Jackson in 1955, and to this union six children were born. They were divorced many years later. In August of 1980, he was united in marriage to Karen (Tunnell) Jackson, and they enjoyed almost 40 years together. He spent his career as a credit representative for General Motors (GMAC) as well as a loan officer for Mid-America Credit Union. Al and Karen made their home in several communities during their married life, to include Hays, Salina, and Rose Hill in Kansas, before retiring to Battlefield, Missouri. An avid sports fan, he spent countless hours cheering on his beloved Jayhawks, Royals, and his Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. His other passion was for landscaping. His beautiful yard and koi ponds were a testament to his pride to achieve a picture-perfect outdoor space. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Virginia, daughter, Kathy, and son, Kris. Al is survived by his beloved wife, Karen, and sons, Ken (Stacey) Jackson, Osborne, Kansas, Kerry (Cindy) Jackson, Lincoln, Kansas, Kelly Jackson, Asheville, North Carolina and Kevin Jackson, Salina, Kansas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Gayla (Ron) Dewitt, and brother, Robert Jackson, both of Topeka, Kansas; nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Esther Tunnell; brother-in-law David (Trudy) Tunnell; special family friend, Kimbray Nunnold, and beloved canine companions, Riley and Bailey. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 703 S. Hickory, Mount Vernon, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri or Integrity Home Care & Hospice in care of the funeral home. The service is under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, 510 E. Cherry St., Mount Vernon, Missouri 65712. Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.