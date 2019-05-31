Ohler, Henry Eugene "Gene" passed away in the arms of loved ones at his home on May 26th, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Hattie Verlene Ohler, his parents Ellis Ray Ohler and Vina Beulah Armstrong, his siblings Frances "Lorene" Bowman, Ray Dean Ohler, Rachel "Alene" Morris, and Dale Stanley Ohler. He is survived by his children, Roy (Rhonda) Ohler, Rick (Donna) Ohler, Donna (Dennis) Dodge, Linda Hardin; grandchildren Jessica, Lamez, Danielle, Angela, Steven, Jerry, April, Michelle, Shelley, Gregory, Bryan; sibings, Dan Perry (Wilma) Ohler, Mary Gale (Clyde) Black; 29 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren. Gene enjoyed a long career as a fabricator and spent the last 40 years of his working life with Arko Manufacturing. Gene was a deeply devoted Christian with a wonderful sense of humor who was generous to everyone God placed in his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at Colonial Heights Assembly of God, 5200 S. Broadway St, Wichita, KS. Burial will immediately follow the service at Greenwood Cemetary, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, KS. A viewing will be held from 1-8 p.m. Friday, with family present from 6-7 p.m., at Smith Mortuary in Derby.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2019