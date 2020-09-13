1/
Henry Howard Farley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Howard Farley
March 16, 1935 - September 8, 2020
Wichita, KS - Henry passed away peacefully September 8, 2020. Henry was born in his grandfather's house March 16, 1935 in Hardtner, Kansas to Loren Farley and Nancy Vincent Farley. Henry attended Hackberry country school and graduated from Hardtner High School. He served four years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He then finished his bachelor's degree from NWOSU. June 25, 1960 Henry married Janice Kolesar and to this union four children were born.
He was preceded in death by his father, Loren Farley; his mother, Nancy Townsend; his sister, Ruth Helen, and son, Steve.
Henry is survived by his wife, Janice; his son, Barry Farley (Vickie); daughter, Helen Alexander (Steve); son, Jon; eleven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hardtner-Elwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Kiowa. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the city of Hardtner Pool Restoration Project at 104 East Woodworth Avenue, Hardtner, Kansas 67057.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hardtner-Elwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lanman Funeral Home Inc
204 N 7Th
Kiowa, KS 67070
(620) 825-4936
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
R I P Henry. You helped me out so much while working for you.To this day, you are the best boss I ever had.
Chuck Best
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved