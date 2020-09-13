Henry Howard Farley
March 16, 1935 - September 8, 2020
Wichita, KS - Henry passed away peacefully September 8, 2020. Henry was born in his grandfather's house March 16, 1935 in Hardtner, Kansas to Loren Farley and Nancy Vincent Farley. Henry attended Hackberry country school and graduated from Hardtner High School. He served four years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He then finished his bachelor's degree from NWOSU. June 25, 1960 Henry married Janice Kolesar and to this union four children were born.
He was preceded in death by his father, Loren Farley; his mother, Nancy Townsend; his sister, Ruth Helen, and son, Steve.
Henry is survived by his wife, Janice; his son, Barry Farley (Vickie); daughter, Helen Alexander (Steve); son, Jon; eleven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hardtner-Elwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Kiowa. www.lanmanmemorials.com
Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the city of Hardtner Pool Restoration Project at 104 East Woodworth Avenue, Hardtner, Kansas 67057.