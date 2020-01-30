Kuhns, Henry Richard "Dick" Sr. 83, died January 28, 2020. He was born September 2, 1936 in Wichita, KS to Arnold Theodore Kuhns, Sr. and Caroline DeBrot Kuhns. He graduated from North High in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army. He married Carol Ellen Borges in El Paso, TX on February 14, 1958. Dick worked in the Circuation department of the Wichta Eagle and was City Circulation Manager. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers Gene and Ted, and three sisters Rosemary Higbee, Marilyn Martin and Karilyn Kuhns. He is survived by his wife Carol, and their three children: Dr. Henry Richard Kuhns, Jr. and wife Tamsel of El Dorado; Tom Kuhns and wife Denice of Meade, KS; Julie Omundsen and husband Dave of Wichita; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister Katherine Kuhns Hudson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 31 at Broadway Mortuary. Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial service at 2p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Brad Riley officiating.

