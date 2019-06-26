Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herb W. Jeffery. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jeffery, Herb W. of Wichita passed into glory June 18, 2019 3 days past his 88th birthday. Born June 15, 1931 in Emporia, KS. Korean War Navy (submarine) Veteran & 42 year employee of Cessna Aircraft (retired 2002). Preceded by parents, brothers, wife Doris, son Jack & step-son Paul Goyette. Mourning his loss are daughter-in-law Stephanie Baum (fiancé Chip Rogers), grandson Kaleb, much like a son Guy Goyette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces & nephews, friends & neighbors that were like family. Herb was one of the best men on the planet. Always doing for family, friends & neighbors. He had a sharp mind & wit until the end. He is greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers please donate to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 in Herb's memory. Celebration of life service 1 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central, Wichita.

