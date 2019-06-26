Herb W. Jeffery

Jeffery, Herb W. of Wichita passed into glory June 18, 2019 3 days past his 88th birthday. Born June 15, 1931 in Emporia, KS. Korean War Navy (submarine) Veteran & 42 year employee of Cessna Aircraft (retired 2002). Preceded by parents, brothers, wife Doris, son Jack & step-son Paul Goyette. Mourning his loss are daughter-in-law Stephanie Baum (fiancé Chip Rogers), grandson Kaleb, much like a son Guy Goyette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces & nephews, friends & neighbors that were like family. Herb was one of the best men on the planet. Always doing for family, friends & neighbors. He had a sharp mind & wit until the end. He is greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers please donate to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 in Herb's memory. Celebration of life service 1 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019
