Herbert Coin

July 18, 1935 - October 1, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Herbert Hugh Coin, 85, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:30 pm , Friday, October 9, 2020, and Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his wife, Orlena Yvonne Coin; and parents, Jesse and Martha Coin. Survived by his daughters, Joanna Werner, Brenda (Jack) Blazer; son, Doug (Suzanne) Coin, and his grandson, Brett Blazer. Memorials have been established with: The United Way of The Plains, 245 N Water St., Wichita, KS, 67202, and School of Engineering, C/O WSU, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.





