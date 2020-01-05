AUGUSTA-Lowrance, Herbert Dee Jr. 74, passed away Thurs., January 2, 2020 at home. Rosary: 9:30 a.m., Wed., Jan. 8. Funeral Mass: following at 10 a.m. both at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery Augusta, KS. Herbert was born in El Dorado, KS on June 14, 1945, to the late Opal LaVerne (Rader) and Herbert Dee Lowrance, Sr. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a medic. Herbert retired as a correction officer at the El Dorado honor camp, Kansas Department of Corrections. In 1974, he married Patricia (Manley) who survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Herb (Liz) Lowrance, III, Tom's River, NJ, John Lowrance, Independence, KS, and Mike (Karissa Norton) Lowrance, Wichita, KS; daughter, Tammy (John) McWalters, Carteret, NJ; brothers, Gary (Betty) Lowrance, Shawnee, OK, and Darrel Lowrance, El Dorado, KS; grandchildren, Morrison and Kalvin Lowrance; former wife, Janet (Markowitz) Lowrance, Carteret, NJ. Memorial donations: St. James Catholic Church 1012 Belmont Avenue Augusta, Kansas 67010.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020