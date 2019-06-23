Herbert J. Kreller

Kreller, Herbert J. Age 92, went to be with the Lord on 20, June 2019. He leaves behind his wife Marjorie, one sister, five daughters, four step-daughters & two step-sons, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Herb was preceded in death by one son, four sisters, two brothers and a grandson. Service will be at 3 pm with visitation starting at 2 pm both at Pathway Church, 2001 N Maize Rd, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, Herb requested memorials be sent to the . To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019
