Herbert Joseph Krehbiel
Krehbiel, Herbert Joseph age 76, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. No visitation. Graveside service 11 am Monday, Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick. Herbert was born October 18, 1943 to Herbert and Esther Krehbiel. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; brother, Kenneth; and sisters, Kathleen Stucky and Dorothy Goering. Survivors include his sister, Lola Jane Fensky, of Moundridge and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with First Mennonite Church-Christian, 719 S. Christian Ave., Moundridge, KS 67107.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2020.
