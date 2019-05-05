Ingram, Herbert R. Jr. 95, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm; Funeral Service at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert R. Sr. and Paula Ingram; first wife, Kathleen Stone; sons, Herbert Rowland Ingram, III, William Paul Ingram; second wife, Norma Jean Ingram. Survived by son, Richard Rilee Ingram of White Stone, VA; dear friend, Beverly Coover. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Larksfield Place, 7373 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Share tributes at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019