Johnson, Herbert Ray "Herb" 89, retired owner of Conch Oil, passed away on August 19, 2019. He was born in Daisetta, TX to parents, William and Lena Johnson. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the Air Force. He was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class. In 1957, Herb graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor's in geology. Herb was a member of American Association of Petroleum Geologists since 1959. He was a pilot and enjoyed traveling to the Cayman Islands were he and Alice loved to scuba dive. He also loved spending time with family. He would often enjoy dancing with Alice at the Candle Club or attending his grandchildren's sports and school activities. Herb was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice; parents and brother, William "Bill" Johnson. He is survived by his step-children, Michael Bell (Maria) of Oklahoma City, OK, James Bell and Vanessa Bell-Galaway (Rob), both of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Jade Robles (Joel), Miles Galaway (Jill), Tierra VanGieson, Madison Bell, Alex Bell and Gwyn Bell; great-grandchildren, Jaxen Robles, Witten Galaway, Jayli Robles, James Robles and Saylor Galaway. Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019