Shaner, Herbert "Herb" 76, retired Captain for the Wichita Fire Department, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, August 15, at Downing & Lahey West. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, August 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded by parents, Herbert and Neomi; daughter, Susan Houseman; sisters, Norma Daniels and Betty Jackson; brother, Mike Shaner. Survivors: wife, Rita; sons, Chris (Sonia) Shaner, Matt Shaner and Andy (Sarah) Shaner; daughters, Megan Wells, Kim (Ray) Copple and Heather Shaner; grandchildren, Ashley (Luke) Chiddix, Chris, Zach, Christal and Rachel Shaner, Avery and Parker Houseman, Michael Phillips, Hudson Shaner; great-grandson, Alex Chiddix; sister, Joyce Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212; Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67211 and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, c/o Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
