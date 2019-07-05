Miller, Herley G. 88, carpenter, missionary and Navy Veteran passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Nidia, children Tim (Tori) Miller, Clint Miller, Steve (Sally) Miller and Eunice (Linus) May, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation from 2-4pm on Sun., July 7th, Funeral Service, 10am Mon. July 8, 2019 both at Hillside Funeral Home West. Memorials to Victory in the Valley or their church Templo de Alabanza y Adoracion.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 5, 2019