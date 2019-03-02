Barber, Herman Wendell II 69, passed from this life on February 27th, 2019. Wendell had a great passion for caring for others, which he expressed through his work in the medical field and as a personal trainer. A loyal fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas State University, Wichita State and the New York Yankees. Wendell is survived by his loving spouse and partner of more than 25 years Teresa Barber, sons Herman Wendell Barber III, Jeremiah Marling (Tracy), and Joshua Hunt; daughters Jennifer Patterson (Jeff) and Jamie Case (Tommy). Papa loved and adored his 14 grandchildren. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Herman Wendell Barber I, and Helen Parker Barber. Viewing with family present,12PM-2PM Sunday March 3. Funeral at 10AM Monday March 4. Both at Lakeview.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Wendell Barber II.
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
(316) 684-8200
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 2, 2019