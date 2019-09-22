Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herschel Glover. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Memorial service 10:00 AM Send Flowers Notice

Monument, Colorado- Glover, Herschel Herschel LeRoy Glover passed away in his home in Monument, Colorado surrounded by family on September 12th, 2019, at the age of 94. He was born on Aug. 14, 1925, in Kingfisher, Okla. His parents were farmers and his early life was spent helping on the farm in and around Kingfisher. He was the oldest of 5 children and was preceded in death by one brother Clarence and survived by his other 2 brothers Marion and Virgil and his sister Mary Ellen. He was a World War II veteran as he had joined the Navy in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946. Before joining the Navy, he had learned to fly small planes and would fly home from whatever base he was at and land out in one of the fields on that farm to visit his family. After his military service, he attended college and retired as a teacher from the Wichita school district in 1986, primarily teaching special education students. He loved fishing and would drive to Canada with a group of friends to spend a week fishing for many years of his retirement. He also enjoyed playing cards and gardening with his grandson in his retirement. He was a part of the Kansas Freemasons and was a member in good standing for the past 51 years with the Bestor G. Brown Lodge in Wichita, Kansas at the time of his death. According to their records, he received all his degrees in 1964 and was raised on May 26th of 1964. He also served as chaplain for the lodge in 1988. He is survived by his only son and daughter-in-law Hal and Melanie Glover of Monument, Colorado. His 2 grandchildren Heath Glover (engaged to Natalie Lanza) of Philadelphia, PA and Dana Jo Williams (married to Greg Williams) and his three great granddaughters Annie, Emmy Jo, and Adalynn of Colorado Springs, CO. A memorial service will take place on Friday, September 27th at 10 am at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt, 201 S Hydraulic, Wichita, Kansas.

