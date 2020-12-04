Herschel Thomas MiddlebrooksDecember 23, 1936 - December 1, 2020Derby, Kansas - Herschel Thomas Middlebrooks, 83, of Derby, Kansas, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Farmington, Georgia on December 23, 1936 to Thomas Middlebrooks and Lucille Nard.Herschel T. and Judy were married May 23, 1959 and celebrated 61 years of marriage in May of this year.He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Charles.He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Annette Scott. His children (in order of birth), Herschel Thomas Middlebrooks II (Julie), Timothy Wade (Darla), Traci Elizabeth Gurley (Bill) and Tina "Bug" Sorensen (Michael). His twelve grandchildren: Will, Lacey and Mary (Tom and Julie), Ryan, Cody, Cassi, Caden and Timbir (Tim and Darla), Kristin and Kevin (Traci and Bill) and Sydney and Shelby (Tina and Mike). His two great-grandchildren, Madison and Makenzie. (Will and Jenny). His remaining family member is his youngest brother, Jerry Middlebrooks and wife, Lorraine.The visitation will take place on Friday, December 4th from 1:00pm to 8:00pm, with family present 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A military funeral will be conducted on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00am. Both events will be held at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kansas.Donations can be made in his memory to the Derby Lions Club.