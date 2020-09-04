Hervie Seymore

April 24, 1943 - August 31, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Hervie Lee Seymore "Bud" ,77, sunrise April 24, 1943 and sunset August 31, 2020. He retired from Boeing after 31 years. His graveside service will be held on September 8, 2020 at Old Mission Mortuary (3424 East 21st St.) Hervie is survived by his wife Juanita Seymore, daughter Donna Faye and Jerry Banks of Omaha, Nebraska, son Vince and Jody Seymore of Wichita, Kansas, daughter Michelle and Eric McClendon of Jacksonville, Florida, and daughter April Frazier of Wichita, Kansas as well as 5 siblings, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.





