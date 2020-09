Or Copy this URL to Share

Hester Gipson-Jones

December 12, 1920 - August 27, 2020

Wichita, KS - Hester Gipson-Jones born December 12, 1920 in Buckner, Arkansas passed away August 27, 2020.

Survived by children Alfred and Bishop Jones. A host of family and friends.





