Datu, Higinia L. was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and the Fil-AM Assn. of Greater Wichita. She was preceded in death by husband, Dionicio Datu; son, Rolando Datu; daughter, Rosalia Datu De Guzman; daughter-in-law, Sonia Ocampo Datu; parents, Ulpiano Lalic and Felina Nuguid; and siblings, Maria Luz De Guzman, Jose Lalic , Chrisanto Lalic, and Thelmo Lalic. Higinia is survived by children, Rosario (Ed) Axman; Rosalind (Francis) Quevedo and Robert (Jennifer) Datu; siblings, Jesus Lalic, Iluminado Lalic, Victorio Lalic, Melania Lumanlan, Brigido Lalic, Julio Lalic, Galo Lalic, and Cartona Ocampo; grandchildren, Gina-Ann (Lee), Benny-Joe (Brenda), Edward-Francis (Lauren), Jimylee, Jodane, Jonel (Maria), Jennifer (David), Jeffrey, Jerone, Vanessa, Vianca-Rose, A.J. (Marlyn), and Diana; great-grandchildren, Carolyn, Parker, Adelyn, Ethan, Aidan, Jade, Ellah, and D'Mitri. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. followed by Rosary Service at 7 p.m. Fri., March 15, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Sat., March 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School or Columban Fathers.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019