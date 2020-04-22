TONKAWA, OK-Lowe, Hilda Lou Private family committal for Hilda Lou Lowe, 98, Tonkawa resident, were held recently in the Lamont Cemetery. Arrangements were under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Hilda was born on April 21, 1921 in Cedarvale, Kansas, the daughter of Neal and Cora (Hess) Sullivan, and passed away peacefully at her residence on April 13, 2020. She married James Lowe on March 28, 1948. Hilda retired from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in passing by her husband, James Lowe, her parents, three sisters and one brother. Survivors include her daughter, Luann (Randy) Long of Tonkawa, Oklahoma; her son, Douglas (Michael) Lowe of Pearland, Texas; three grandsons, Joshua (Sarah) Long of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Wayne (Andrea) Long of Fairview, Oklahoma, and Daniel Long of Tonkawa; five great-grandchildren. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hilda Lou (Sullivan) Lowe, please visit floral store at funeral homes website.TONKAWA, OK-Lowe, Hilda
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020