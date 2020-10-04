Hildegard "Hilde" (Hartmann) Richardson
May 13, 1933 - September 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Hilde, 87, was born in Darmstadt, Germany, and grew up in Seeheim, Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1954, and often told her children that she was most proud when she became a naturalized citizen of this country. She retired from Dold Foods, was a Hudson Foods employee, as well as being a housewife and a mother. Preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Margarete Hartmann; siblings, Werner, Hedwig and Ilse, and her husband of 66 years, Forrest. Survivors: sister, Gertrude Eckstein; brother, Horst Hartmann, both of Germany; sons, Forrest Jr. (Teresa) of Wichita, and Kevin (Susan) of Oak Ridge, North Carolina. No services will be held in compliance with her wishes. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com