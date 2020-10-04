1/1
Hildegard "Hilde" (Hartmann) Richardson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildegard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildegard "Hilde" (Hartmann) Richardson
May 13, 1933 - September 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Hilde, 87, was born in Darmstadt, Germany, and grew up in Seeheim, Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1954, and often told her children that she was most proud when she became a naturalized citizen of this country. She retired from Dold Foods, was a Hudson Foods employee, as well as being a housewife and a mother. Preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Margarete Hartmann; siblings, Werner, Hedwig and Ilse, and her husband of 66 years, Forrest. Survivors: sister, Gertrude Eckstein; brother, Horst Hartmann, both of Germany; sons, Forrest Jr. (Teresa) of Wichita, and Kevin (Susan) of Oak Ridge, North Carolina. No services will be held in compliance with her wishes. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved